Brazil managers' H1 fundraising lowest since 2002 - Anbima
July 3, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil managers' H1 fundraising lowest since 2002 - Anbima

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s fund industry raised the lowest amount of money from investors in 12 years in the first half of the year, an industry group said on Thursday, a sign that rising borrowing costs, growing global market turmoil and a presidential election are making market participants skittish.

Asset managers, pension funds and other specialized money managers raised a net 1.94 billion reais ($878 million) from investors in the January-through-June period, Anbima, the group that represents funds and investment banks in Brazil, said in a report.

$1 = 2.21 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing by Marguerita Choy

