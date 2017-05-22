CenturyLink's ex-employee alleges fraudulent sales practice - BBG
June 16 A CenturyLink Inc employee claimed she lost her job for blowing the whistle on the telecom company's sales culture, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.
SAO PAULO May 22 Brazilian asset manager JGP Gestão de Recursos Ltda denied on Monday it had early knowledge of allegations that set off a political firestorm last week, when several of its funds posted gains on a day when most domestic investors suffered heavy losses.
JGP's three cross-asset funds yielded returns between 1 percent and 3.3 percent on Thursday, according to Brazil's market regulator, even as Brazil's currency and stock market suffered drops of over 8 percent. The sell-off came after President Michel Temer was caught on tape allegedly condoning bribes to silence a witness in a graft probe.
In a statement that cited rumors on social networks that it could have gotten inside information about the Temer allegations, JGP threatened legal action against any parties responsible. (Reporting by Paula Laier; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Christian Plumb and Paul Simao)
June 16 A CenturyLink Inc employee claimed she lost her job for blowing the whistle on the telecom company's sales culture, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.
TOKYO, June 17 Japan's Takata Corp, facing bankruptcy over the biggest recall in automotive history, would stop making air-bag inflators after completing a global recall, under a restructuring plan under consideration by its steering committee, sources told Reuters on Friday.