7 months ago
Brazil hedge fund Verde sees aggressive rate cut in January
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 6, 2017 / 6:53 PM / 7 months ago

Brazil hedge fund Verde sees aggressive rate cut in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Verde Asset Management SA, Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees "good chances" that the country's central bank will cut the benchmark overnight lending rate by an out-of-consensus 75 basis points as early as this month to revive a sluggish economy.

In a monthly letter to investors, money managers led by Luiz Stuhlberger said Verde has stepped up positions in fixed-rate debt on expectations of a bigger rate cut. They also said that the local currency, which gained 4 percent in December, has reached "levels of overvaluation not seen in years."

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrew Hay

