Bridgewater's Dalio calls WSJ article 'sensationalistic mischaracterization'
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
February 5, 2016 / 10:40 PM / 2 years ago

Bridgewater's Dalio calls WSJ article 'sensationalistic mischaracterization'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Bridgewater Associates’ Ray Dalio said in a statement late Friday that the Wall Street Journal’s article about a dispute between him and his heir apparent, Greg Jensen, was overblown.

“The article is a sensationalistic mischaracterization of what is going on,” Dalio said. “Greg and I have had lots of disputes over the last 20 years, and what’s great is that we have a systematic process for working ourselves through them.”

The Wall Street Journal had no immediate response.

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan

