CORRECTED-Rubinstein to join hedge fund firm Bridgewater as co-CEO

(Corrects company RIC to HPQ.N from HP.N)

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - Jon Rubinstein, a longtime technology executive, is set to join Bridgewater Associates as co-chief executive officer in May, according to a note sent to clients of the hedge fund firm seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Rubinstein will take a role currently held by Greg Jensen, who is also co-chief investment officer. Jensen depart the co-CEO post but will remain co-CIO. Eileen Murray will continue to serve as co-CEO.

Rubinstein was most recently senior vice president for product innovation in the personal systems group at HP, according to the memo. It also said that he worked with Steve Jobs at Apple and was an executive at Palm Inc.

Bridgewater was founded by Ray Dalio and is the largest hedge fund manager in the world. The Westport, Connecticut-based firm manages $154 billion, according to its website. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)