Funds fear legal risk over euro zone break-up plans

* Funds fear legal dangers in prescribing euro zone action

* Adapting to regulation prioritised over crisis planning

* One in 10 fund firms seen fully ready for euro break-up

By Sinead Cruise

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - European fund managers are keeping contingency plans for a euro zone break-up under wraps in case investors who incur losses use the information as ammunition with which to sue them.

Too much or too little public planning for a collapse of the indebted currency union could land investment firms with lawsuits, management consultants and legal experts said.

“Asset managers are on the hook. There’s no way you could say ‘Sorry, Mr Client, we didn’t anticipate this, your losses are not our fault’. That’s the kiss of death for a fiduciary of any type,” Ben Phillips of management consultant Casey Quirk said.

“That’s why there’s a lot of resistance to openly embrace contingency. It can work the other way too. If I prepare you for a break-up and there isn’t one, clients could say: ‘You told me to get out but everyone who stayed is making a pile of money’,” Phillips, who specialises in advising funds, said.

European authorities are unlikely to legislate to help fund managers handle this potentially costly dilemma as doing so would be tantamount to admitting that the monetary union is in mortal danger, inflicting fresh injury on markets and the feeble economy.

While most fund managers have divested or hedged their direct exposure to the euro zone’s most troubled members, the biggest challenge facing the firms they work for is how to prepare their ‘back offices’ for dissolution of the bloc and the market mayhem likely to follow.

Worst-case scenarios include a suspension of stock and bond markets, emergency measures akin to the short-selling bans imposed during the banking crisis and tight controls on capital flows between institutions and countries.

Rory Gage, a director at critical business risk strategist Navigant estimates that just three in five investment houses have sufficiently analysed the potential impact a Greek exit from the euro would have on their operations.

Worse still, just one in 10 have devised and rehearsed drills to keep their funds trading throughout, Gage claims.

“It won’t just be the investors who take notice, I‘m sure the Financial Services Authority will be taking a keen interest in how managers handle their responsibilities,” he told Reuters.

Analysts blame a broadly ad-hoc response to the crisis on a slew of competing concerns hitting fund firms, not least the worry that publishing manifestos for coping with the chaos could leave them vulnerable to criticism from unhappy investors.

Some asset managers have decided to spend more of their time and money adapting their businesses for inevitable regulatory alterations rather than possible change.

Smaller firms in particular are seen lacking in the resource or expertise to identify and contain their biggest legal dangers should a break-up prevent them from managing their funds effectively. It could also trigger new losses even after they had sold their highest risk assets.

“We are trying to tell people that there are things they can do even if they do not know exactly where things are going,” Richard Mitchell, a partner at law firm McDermott Will & Emery said.

Fund firms have been urged to connect with administrators to set parameters for suspending a fund’s Net Asset Value if a certain percentage of its assets become unpriceable; and advise clearing houses on a new protocol for handling unsettled trades.

Without clear policies on both, clients could be forced into unnecessary firesales of their units in line with their own investment policies or stuck holding illiquid assets that continue to plunge in value.

“The uncertainty and the changes in circumstances will generate disputes and litigation will follow, and anything you can do to reduce potential for conflict is a good thing,” Mitchell said.

Fund firms are also advised to create scripts for client-facing staff who will be required to provide rolling updates on liquidity, pricing and prospects to concerned investors.

Dale Gabbert, partner at law firm Reed Smith, said managers must at the very least review their investment policies and update risk factors in the prospectuses of their funds, to ensure that any reactions to a euro zone meltdown are permitted within mandates.

Without such checks, clients could claim their money was at greater risk than they had sanctioned.

“The biggest risks arise when funds cannot meet liquidity obligations or breach investment restrictions, such as holding AAA or AA-rated assets. Most funds give you a cure period if a market event puts you in breach of those but you do not want to be re-reading your mandate as everything unfolds,” Gabbert said.

“I don’t think it’s a great idea to be too prescriptive about what you think is going to happen and how you intend to respond, both from a legal perspective as well as a commercial one. But clients should know you are thinking about it,” he added.

Such ad-hoc preparation might roil market watchdogs like Britain’s Financial Services Authority, who warned fund firms to prepare for crisis in the euro zone in November.

But some funds say they won’t plan because they can’t plan, as politicians with unpredictable motives are calling the shots on the future of the euro zone, and who stays within it.

Jens Erhardt, CEO of DJE Kapital and fund manager of the Gamax Funds FCP, said had no fear of a euro breakdown, having campaigned fervently against its conception in the 1990s.

He admits that many of his peers are less well prepared.

“Even if this causes a lot of upheaval for us, even if it makes managing funds and dealing with clients more difficult in the short-term, I would prefer to see a break-up for sure, because then you can start to work again.”

“Now we are dependent on what politicians say and do, and what the result of the next poll in these countries. It is so hard to make decisions...this is not a natural marketplace anymore,” he said.