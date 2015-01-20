FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fidelity's Contrafund cuts Google stake as data center costs grow
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 20, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Fidelity's Contrafund cuts Google stake as data center costs grow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Fidelity’s $110 Billion Contrafund has trimmed its stake in Google Inc, its largest holding, as portfolio manager Will Danoff sees a potentially choppy market for the stock over the short term.

Contrafund is the largest U.S. mutual fund investor in the stock.

“We trimmed the position based on our view that the stock’s short-term performance could remain choppy as investors digest the company’s increased investment in data centers, as well as other initiatives not directly tied to its core search business,” the fund said in its fourth quarter update for investors.

Google remains Contrafund’s largest holding, accounting for about 4.8 percent of the fund’s assets. At the end of November, the fund held Google stock worth $7.06 billion, according to the latest holdings update.

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.