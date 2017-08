NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Pacific Investment Management Co, which oversees more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management, took part in Tuesday's $1.5 billion Deutsche Bank AG bond offering as well as Friday's $3 billion bond deal, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Pimco, one of the largest asset managers in the world, was said to be a "major" investor in both bond offerings, the source added. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)