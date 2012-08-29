Funds and banks get creative to break debt-market deadlock

* Funds eager to buy distressed assets

* Investors have 65 bln euros to buy non-core loans

* European banks reluctant to sell at big discounts

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Cash-rich funds eager to invest in distressed loans are looking at ways to overcome the unwillingness of European banks to sell at a loss, such as by offering to underwrite the risks now to share any upside in the future.

Many of these funds have struggled to invest capital as an expected wave of distressed-debt sales has failed to materialise, dismaying investors who had hoped for big returns from buying unloved assets on the cheap.

Some funds are ready to think differently to get deals done.

The asset management arm at private equity house Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), for example, has discussed deals to share any future recovery in the value of assets should economic recovery help companies that took out loans return to financial health.

“Over the past three or four months banks have increasingly become willing to look at deals where we provide new capital and asset management expertise, and they share some of the upside,” Mubashir Mukadam, the head of KKR’s European special situations business, told Reuters.

Banks use customer deposits to make trillions of dollars of loans to companies. The value of such a loan on a bank’s balance sheets reduces when the company that took the loan suffers in an economic downturn and becomes more likely to go bust.

Conversely, the value rises as the fortunes of the company improve, encouraging many banks to hold on to such loans in the hope that prices will recover.

Any move to share future gains could therefore address a key concern banks have about selling loans to private equity and hedge funds trying to make a quick buck.

“There is this fear of leaving money on the table,” said Jerome Henrion, European head of credit and bank solutions at Credit Suisse.

Meanwhile, funds are increasingly ready to partner banks in “synthetic”, rather than outright physical, asset sales.

RISK PROTECTION

Selling an asset synthetically involves a transfer of risk. Funds sell protection against risks - such as losses - associated with the loans, helping banks to cut their risk-weighted assets and meet new capital requirements.

Importantly, this does not involve the “day one” hit to a bank’s capital base that a physical sale entails. When banks offload assets they must make a provision of capital against any associated loss - one of the main barriers to selling.

Banks that can access cheaper funding than the prospective buyers of their assets may be better off buying protection rather than pursuing outright sales. “There is value destruction, so you might as well keep hold of the assets,” Henrion said.

While few banks and funds have teamed up for synthetic structures, Henrion said that more banks could do deals soon.

Funds have already shown a willingness to work with banks on other innovative structures.

This year Credit Agricole transferred the market risk of its credit correlation business to U.S. hedge fund BlueMountain in a deal that will cut the French bank’s risk-weighted assets and help it to meet new capital rules.

The changing approach of funds reflects their disappointing returns from Europe. The average distressed-debt fund is up 3.2 percent this year, data from Hedge Fund Research shows, beating the average hedge fund but still far below the double-digit gains of 2009/10.

Roberto Botero, of Sciens Capital, an investor in hedge funds, said that funds have opted to keep more money on the sidelines because of a lack of opportunities in Europe, with cash levels for some as high as 55 percent of assets.

HUGE INTEREST

When big deals have executed, huge investor interest has, in some cases, forced the prices higher, eating into returns.

“An insane amount of capital has been chasing the big portfolio sales and the prospective returns will likely be low,” KKR’s Mukadam said.

A recent rally in prices is also forcing funds to turn to leveraging to earn the double-digit gains investors expect. This involves funds borrowing money to pay for the assets, thereby multiplying the gains - or losses - without using as much capital as they would if they paid entirely with cash.

Consultancy firm PwC estimated that funds have about 65 billion euros ($81.68 billion) to invest in loan assets emerging from bank deleveraging.

U.S. managers have been among the most active fundraisers - Baupost Group and Centerbridge Partners have opened London offices, while Avenue Capital and Oaktree Capital have raised billions of euros for new funds.

Even hedge funds not traditionally associated with distressed-debt trading are getting in on the act.

Capula, a $13 billion London-based fund best known for relative-value trading, plans to launch a European distressed-debt offering, two sources familiar with the manager said.

Much of European bank deleveraging - which Morgan Stanley has estimated could total 3 trillion euros - will involve banks trying to sell assets that trade close to face value.

British banks Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland have each deleveraged by 170 billion pounds ($269.10 billion) since the financial crisis, Credit Suisse’s Henrion said, adding that European rivals had been more reluctant to move.