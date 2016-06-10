FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gundlach: Investors avoiding risk due to falling global GDP expectations
June 10, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

Gundlach: Investors avoiding risk due to falling global GDP expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer at DoubleLine Capital, said Friday that investors are dropping risk assets from their portfolios because of falling global Gross Domestic Product expectations, fueled by China’s slowing growth, and the U.S. presidential race.

“Falling global GDP expectations, fueled by China having trouble holding it together,” are affecting financial markets, Gundlach said in an email to Reuters. “And then, there’s the unfolding Trump ‘victory scare narrative’,” he added. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)

