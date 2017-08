NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday that there is "big money" to be made on the "short side" if equities fail to stay near current highs.

Gundlach, who oversees more than $100 billion at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital, said on a webcast that the firm also favors emerging market bonds over high-yield "junk" debt. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)