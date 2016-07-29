DoubleLine's Gundlach says investors in a 'world of uber complacency'

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on Friday that many asset classes look frothy and the firm continues to hold gold and gold miner stocks.

Stock investors have entered a "world of uber complacency" against a backdrop of low gross domestic product and stagnant earnings growth.

"The artist Christopher Wool has a word painting, "Sell the house, sell the car, sell the kids." That's exactly how I feel - sell everything. Nothing here looks good," Gundlach said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)