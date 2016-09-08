FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DoubleLine's Gundlach: Fed may surprise market with rate hike
September 8, 2016 / 9:46 PM / a year ago

DoubleLine's Gundlach: Fed may surprise market with rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer at DoubleLine Capital, said on an investor webcast Thursday that Federal Reserve officials are in dire need of taking control of markets and may hike rates even as investors bet they will not.

"I think the Fed is irritated about this WIRP (World Interest Rate Probability) thing," said Gundlach, who oversees more than $100 billion at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine. "The Fed is going to say 'we are not controlled by the WIRP, we are not controlled by the market. We are going to tighten even if the WIRP is below 50,'" Gundlach said.

Gundlach said he expected the Fed to tighten when investors place odds around 40-45 percent. Currently, WIRP is at 28 percent for the Fed's next meeting on Sept. 21. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)

