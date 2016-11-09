FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Stock rally because investors believe Trump better for economy -Gundlach
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 9, 2016 / 7:30 PM / 10 months ago

Stock rally because investors believe Trump better for economy -Gundlach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said U.S. stock markets rebounded strongly from overnight losses because investors believe U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies are better for economic growth in the short-term than Hillary Clinton's would have been.

Gundlach, known on Wall Street as the 'Bond King', told Reuters by telephone: "Many foreigners wanted Trump to lose, so you saw huge selling overnight. But U.S. investors think Trump is better for growth than Hillary, in the short-term." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.