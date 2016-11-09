Stock rally because investors believe Trump better for economy -Gundlach

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said U.S. stock markets rebounded strongly from overnight losses because investors believe U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies are better for economic growth in the short-term than Hillary Clinton's would have been.

Gundlach, known on Wall Street as the 'Bond King', told Reuters by telephone: "Many foreigners wanted Trump to lose, so you saw huge selling overnight. But U.S. investors think Trump is better for growth than Hillary, in the short-term." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Alan Crosby)