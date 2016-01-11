FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DoubleLine launches Gundlach-managed Global Bond Fund
January 11, 2016

DoubleLine launches Gundlach-managed Global Bond Fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Capital, the $85 billion investment firm run by chief executive and chief investment officer Jeffrey Gundlach, said that it opens the DoubleLine Global Bond Fund to investors on Monday.

The fund will have significant exposure to foreign currencies under normal conditions, the firm said. Gundlach is portfolio manager of the fund, and is supported by DoubleLine’s investment teams dedicated to developed and emerging markets.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
