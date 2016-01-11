DoubleLine launches Gundlach-managed Global Bond Fund

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Capital, the $85 billion investment firm run by chief executive and chief investment officer Jeffrey Gundlach, said that it opens the DoubleLine Global Bond Fund to investors on Monday.

The fund will have significant exposure to foreign currencies under normal conditions, the firm said. Gundlach is portfolio manager of the fund, and is supported by DoubleLine’s investment teams dedicated to developed and emerging markets.