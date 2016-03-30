Gundlach's DoubleLine trims emerging market debt exposure post-Fed rally

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach’s DoubleLine Capital scaled back its exposure in emerging market debt as the sector extended its rally on Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen’s signal of a slower path for rate increases.

Gundlach, the chief executive officer at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, said in a telephone interview late Tuesday that his firm is still “modestly overweight” in emerging markets but took advantage of the risk rally, which he thinks is over.

“I think based on what Yellen said, I would not be surprised if the risk markets reassessed everything in coming days,” Gundlach said, referring to Yellen’s speech at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday.

“She was surprisingly dovish. She seemed worried about the state of the global economy. She seems to have no confidence in exactly what the future will bring.”

In a speech in New York, Yellen said global and financial uncertanties posed risks to the U.S. economy and justified a slower path for rate increases. “Global developments pose ongoing risks,” Yellen said.

Emerging market sovereign debt as represented by the JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus is up 5.13 percent through so far this year through Tuesday.

Details were immediately available on DoubleLine Capital’s holdings of emerging market debt.

Gundlach, who helps oversee $93 billion at DoubleLine, said Yellen’s bleak outlook will result in the dollar trading “incrementally weaker.” Overall, “I think it is a good time to sell” risk assets, Gundlach said.

Gundlach has been a harsh critic of the Fed. Last week, Gundlach criticized Fed officials for changing their stance on interest rates. “They’ve been flip-flopping like crazy over the past few months,” he said.

Gundlach suggested Fed chair Janet Yellen and the Federal Open Market Committee should have the same message after an FOMC meeting “for at least two weeks.” Gundlach said this would help with the U.S. central bank’s credibility. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan Editing by W Simon)