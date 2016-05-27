DoubleLine's Gundlach: Yellen remark 'doesn't suggest' June hike

May 27 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, the CEO of DoubleLine Capital, said Friday that Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen's remarks that a rate hike would be appropriate in coming months "doesn't suggest" a hike in June.

Wall Street trimmed gains in early afternoon trading on Friday after Yellen said it would likely be appropriate to raise rates "in the coming months." But Gundlach said he still believes Yellen was more dovish in her comments Friday than her Fed colleagues.