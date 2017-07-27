FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 minutes ago
Gundlach's DoubleLine purchased five-month put options on S&P 500
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 7:56 PM / 14 minutes ago

Gundlach's DoubleLine purchased five-month put options on S&P 500

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Capital purchased some five-month put options on the Standard & Poor's 500 Index a couple days ago as the CBOE Volatility Index fell to its lowest since December 1993.

"We lost money the first day we put on the trade, but now we are doing great. This is like free money," Gundlach, who is known on Wall Street as the Bond King, said in a telephone interview on Thursday. "We are in a seasonally weak period for stocks but more importantly, we think the VIX was really, really low. So the S&P puts are going long volatility." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

