9 months ago
Doubleline Total Return Bond Fund posts $1.4 bln net outflow in Nov
#Funds News
December 2, 2016 / 7:35 PM / 9 months ago

Doubleline Total Return Bond Fund posts $1.4 bln net outflow in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the largest fund in the firm by total assets, had net outflows of $1.4 billion in November, the third-largest cash withdrawals since the 2013 "taper-tantrum" months, while flows increased into DoubleLine's low duration and unconstrained bond funds, the firm said Friday.

The $59.2 billion DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, an open-end intermediate-term bond fund that invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities, is run by Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer, and Philip Barach, its president. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)

