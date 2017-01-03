FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DoubleLine Total Return posts $3.5 bln outflow in December - Morningstar
#Funds News
January 3, 2017

DoubleLine Total Return posts $3.5 bln outflow in December - Morningstar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund posted a net outflow of $3.5 billion in December, data from research firm Morningstar showed on Tuesday.

The roughly $55.7 billion fund, which is DoubleLine’s flagship, attracted a net $3.05 billion in new cash throughout all of 2016, Morningstar data showed. The fund invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities and is run by DoubleLine chief executive Jeffrey Gundlach and the firm’s president, Philip Barach.

Reporting by Sam Forgione

