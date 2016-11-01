FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund posts 1st outflow since Jan 2014
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 1, 2016 / 7:00 PM / in 10 months

DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund posts 1st outflow since Jan 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The $61.6 billion DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the largest fund in the firm by total assets, had net outflows of $33.2 million in October, the first cash withdrawals since January 2014, the firm said on Tuesday.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund is an open-end intermediate-term bond fund that invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities. It is run by Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, and Philip Barach, its president.

"I think bonds are headed toward outflow territory ... rising rates mean negative returns are developing," Gundlach said in a telephone interview. "Even DoubleLine is having 'day in' and 'day out' flows. It is not an inflow day every day."

Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, which oversees more than $106 billion, has benefited from a low-interest environment and the ferocious appetite for yield. Albeit marginal, the outflows from the Total Return Fund come as the Federal Reserve has set the stage for a hike in December. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.