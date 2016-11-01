UPDATE 2-DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund posts 1st outflow since Jan 2014

(Adds quotes from Gundlach)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The $61.6 billion DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the largest fund in the firm by total assets, had net outflows of $33.2 million in October, the first cash withdrawals since January 2014, while DoubleLine Funds overall posted 33 months of inflows, the firm said on Tuesday.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, DoubleLine's flagship fund, is an open-end intermediate-term bond fund that invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities (MBS). It is run by Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, and Philip Barach, its president.

"I think bonds are headed toward outflow territory ... rising rates mean negative returns are developing," Gundlach, known on Wall Street as the "Bond King," said in a telephone interview. "Even DoubleLine is having 'day in' and 'day out' flows. It is not an inflow day every day."

Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, which oversees more than $106 billion, has benefited from a low-interest environment and the ferocious appetite for yield. Albeit marginal, the outflows from the Total Return Fund come as the Federal Reserve has set the stage for a hike in December.

Gundlach said a few advisers in October made allocation and model changes away from the intermediate-term sector of the bond market, resulting in a few large redemptions in the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund which moved into DoubleLine's Flexible Income, Low Duration Bond and Core Fixed Income funds.

"I have been vocally bearish on Treasuries for months, and, being one of the most influential in the industry, it should not be a surprise that investor behavior is influenced by me," Gundlach said. "Lastly, we have had terrific performance in DBLTX since rates bottomed: we are up in a meaningfully down market."

The $7.7 billion DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund had net inflows of $166.5 million in October, bringing its year-to-date net inflows to $2.1 billion. DoubleLine Core Fixed Income is an open-end intermediate-term bond fund that invests in different sectors of the fixed-income markets, including corporate securities, emerging markets debt and MBS.

DoubleLine's largest equities mutual fund, the $1.4 billion DoubleLine Shiller Enhanced CAPE fund, had net inflows of $77.3 million in October, bringing the year-to-date net inflows to $671.9 million and doubling its assets from year-end 2015.

The Shiller Enhanced CAPE has two sources of return: an actively managed fixed income portfolio and a rules-based exposure to the U.S. stock market.

Gundlach said the U.S. presidential election will continue to keep the markets under selling pressure.

"We got the bearish signal," Gundlach said about the S&P 500 dropping below 2,130 on Monday and the previous trading day. "It is more noteworthy and reinforces the bear signal that the market is down a lot today. The dam is breaking, you can feel it." Gundlach projects another 5 percent and 10 percent decline in the S&P 500, which closed at 2,111.72 on Tuesday.

Gundlach said he will look to scoop up some equity-correlated securities "because they are going down." Gundlach was one of the first money managers to warn investors to get defensive and brace for volatility ahead of the elections. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Shumaker)