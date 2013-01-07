FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BlackRock beat Vanguard in 2012 U.S. ETF customer inflows
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2013 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

BlackRock beat Vanguard in 2012 U.S. ETF customer inflows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc’s U.S. iShares exchange-traded funds took in $61 billion from customers in 2012, winning the top spot from Vanguard Group in a record-breaking year.

Investors added $191 billion to U.S.-listed ETFs in total last year, breaking the previous record of $169 billion in 2008, according to fund researcher Morningstar.

Ranking second, Vanguard received $53 billion from customers, while third-place State Street garnered $40 billion.

Overall assets in U.S. ETFs hit $1.35 trillion, or about 13 percent of all the money invested in long-term U.S. funds, Morningstar said.

Growing competition among top ETF providers prompted managers to cut fees across the industry last year. In October, BlackRock rolled out a new line of lower-fee “core” funds to combat low-fee funds from Vanguard and Charles Schwab Corp.

BlackRock’s new line grabbed about one-quarter of all customer inflows to its ETFs since being announced, Morningstar said.

Among other ETF managers, Invesco’s PowerShares unit placed fourth with $8 billion of inflows and bond giant Pimco ranked fifth with $5 billion. The Pimco Total Return ETF , an actively managed fund run by Bill Gross, was the most successful new fund of 2012, bringing in almost $4 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.