Assets in global bond exchange-traded funds hit record $441 bln - Markit
October 14, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

Assets in global bond exchange-traded funds hit record $441 bln - Markit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Assets managed by global bond exchange-traded funds have hit an all-time high of $441 billion, financial information services provider Markit said on Tuesday.

The move comes against a broader trend in financial markets of investors shunning active fund managers who promise to beat the stock market in favour of cheaper, passive funds, which simply track it.

Markit said Bill Gross’ surprise departure from the world’s largest asset manager PIMCO two weeks ago, where he managed the world’s largest bond fund, had also had an impact on the trend.

“While still early days, the last couple of weeks have seen investors pile money into bond ETFs in the wake of Gross’ departure to take assets to a record high,” said Markit. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
