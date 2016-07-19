FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
European mutual funds saw 20.6 bln euros net outflows in June-Lipper
#Financials
July 19, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

European mutual funds saw 20.6 bln euros net outflows in June-Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - European mutual funds saw net outflows of 20.6 billion euros ($22.80 billion) in June, as investors anticipated market turmoil from Britain's vote in late June on its membership of the European Union, Lipper data showed on Tuesday.

UK equity funds saw net outflows of 1.7 billion euros in June and UK bond funds saw 400 million euros in net outflows, the data from Thomson Reuters Lipper showed.

Irish mutual funds, however, saw the biggest net inflows over the month, of 17.1 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
