BRIEF-Kellton Tech Solutions approves scheme of merger with Kellton Dbydx Software Pvt Ltd
* Approved scheme of merger of Kellton Dbydx Software Private Limited with Kellton Tech Solutions Limited
BOSTON Feb 28 Fidelity Investments said on Tuesday it cut the price on trades for stocks and exchange-traded funds by 38 percent for retail brokerage clients.
Boston-based Fidelity's price reduction to $4.95 from the previous commission of $7.95 a trade, will likely put pressure on the rest of the U.S. brokerage industry. Fidelity's price offers a discount of more than 50 percent when compared with some rivals.
"It puts the flag up that Fidelity is the value player in investing," said Ram Subramaniam, president of Fidelity’s retail brokerage business.
Discount brokers TD Ameritrade Holding Corp and E*Trade Financial Corp each charge $9.99 per trade and Charles Schwab Corp charges $6.95.
Fidelity said it also reduced option pricing to $0.65 per contract, down from $0.75. Fidelity's online brokerage business has 17.9 million accounts and $1.7 trillion in total client assets.
ISTANBUL Turkey's foreign minister said he was going ahead with a rally with Turkish voters in Germany on Tuesday despite what he called shameful actions by police and intelligence services to force the closure of the planned meeting hall.
BERLIN International Olympic Committee member Frank Fredericks stepped down on Tuesday as head of the team evaluating bids to host the 2024 Olympics, as an IOC ethics commission investigates alleged payments to him before the awarding of the 2016 Games to Rio.