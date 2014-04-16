FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fidelity Contrafund avoids Big Oil, adds to Tesla stake in Q1
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

Fidelity Contrafund avoids Big Oil, adds to Tesla stake in Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, April 16 (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments’ $109 billion Contrafund continues to avoid big oil companies, but added to its position in electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc in the first quarter as portfolio manager Will Danoff trimmed his position in biotech stocks ahead of the recent sell-off in that sector.

Contrafund returned 0.47 percent in the first quarter, lagging the 1.81 percent advance of the S&P 500 Index. Amazon.com Inc was the fund’s biggest detractor, but Danoff maintained his overweight position in the stock, according to his first-quarter commentary released on Wednesday.

Tesla, meanwhile, helped the fund as did Danoff’s avoidance of Exxon Mobil and Chevron.

“Our long-term fundamental view for Tesla remained positive, and we added modestly to the fund’s position in the stock,” according to the Contrafund commentary.

Danoff said he doesn’t believe Exxon and Chevron have strong growth prospects.

“The energy sector was the fund’s largest underweighting at period end, as we believed strong U.S. shale gas and oil production could suppress prices and profits,” according to the Contrafund commentary. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.