FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fidelity Contrafund avoids Big Oil, adds to Tesla stake
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2014 / 9:36 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fidelity Contrafund avoids Big Oil, adds to Tesla stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds commentary on software in 5th, 6th paragraphs)

By Tim McLaughlin

BOSTON, April 16 (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments’ $109 billion Contrafund continues to avoid big oil companies, but added to its position in electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc in the first quarter as portfolio manager Will Danoff cut exposure to biotech stocks ahead of the recent sell-off in that sector.

Contrafund returned 0.47 percent in the first quarter, lagging the 1.81 percent advance of the S&P 500 Index. Amazon.com Inc was the fund’s biggest detractor, but Danoff maintained his overweight position in the stock, according to his first-quarter commentary released on Wednesday.

Tesla, meanwhile, helped the fund in the first quarter.

“Our long-term fundamental view for Tesla remained positive, and we added modestly to the fund’s position in the stock,” according to the Contrafund commentary.

Danoff acknowledged that the stock prices of software as service companies are high, but he remains confident in the growth outlook for these firms.

“Corporations are rapidly adopting the software-as-a-service model, where they effectively ”rent“ the latest software,” the fund said in its commentary. “(It) is cheaper, more-effective, and easier to manage than the old client-server product.”

In contrast, Danoff said he doesn’t believe Exxon Mobil and Chevron have strong growth prospects.

“The energy sector was the fund’s largest underweighting at period end, as we believed strong U.S. shale gas and oil production could suppress prices and profits,” according to the Contrafund commentary. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Eric Walsh and Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.