FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fidelity Contrafund sells energy stocks, buys Southwest, FedEx
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 29, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Fidelity Contrafund sells energy stocks, buys Southwest, FedEx

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Fidelity’s $111 billion Contrafund sold shares of energy companies Noble Energy and Continental Resources in November while boosting exposure to Southwest Airlines and FedEx Corp, according to the fund’s latest holdings disclosure.

The rejiggering of the massive stock portfolio, however, won’t help Contrafund manager Will Danoff avoid one of his worst relative showings in the past decade. The fund’s year-to-date total return of 10.94 percent is badly lagging the 15.30 percent advance on the benchmark S&P 500 Index, according to Morningstar Inc.

In November, Danoff continued to cut his position in Noble Energy Inc, once a top 10 holding. The fund reported holding about 25.4 million shares, compared to about 28.6 million at the end of October. The fund’s exposure to the company has dropped to 1.1 percent of assets, compared to 2.1 percent at the end of August.

Contrafund also slashed its stake in Continental Resources by about one-third during November to about 4.6 million shares. Meanwhile, the fund increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by about 9 percent and FedEx Corp by about 10 percent, according to fund disclosures. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.