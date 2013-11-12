Fidelity rolls out new funds as antidote to interest rate shocks

BOSTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments, the second-largest U.S. mutual fund company, on Tuesday rolled out three new funds to help investors sidestep the interest-rate shock that is expected when the Federal Reserve unwinds its easy money policy.

Boston-based Fidelity launched three so-called short duration bond funds, which are designed to lower the risk from rising interest rates. The new funds are the Limited Term Bond Fund, Conservative Income Municipal Bond Fund and Short Duration High Income Fund. Fidelity said it now has 13 short duration funds with more than $34 billion in assets under management.

“A top concern for many bond investors today is their exposure to interest rate risk and the negative impact rising rates could have on their bond portfolios,” said Charlie Morrison, head of Fidelity’s fixed income division. Fidelity oversees $1.9 trillion in managed assets, including $890 billion in fixed-income assets.

Duration is a measure of a bond’s sensitivity to changing interest rates. Long duration bonds, for example, get hurt when interest rates rise, while bonds with short durations are less affected.

The Fed’s monthly purchases of $85 billion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities are meant to hold down long-term interest rates and stimulate U.S. investment. But when the Fed backs away from that policy - or gives any indication it plans to do so - interest rates are expected to rise.

Under that scenario, short duration bonds are generally expected to be less sensitive to rising interest rates.

Investors already are shifting money to shorter-term bonds, including short duration funds. Those funds have had $3.8 billion in inflows during the first 10 months of this year, according to Lipper Inc data. Their average year-to-date performance is negative 0.13 percent, according to Lipper.

Fidelity’s Morrison said some of the money flowing into short duration funds is coming from money market funds and funds with longer durations. He said some investors, for example, are taking a harder look at their cash positions and putting part of that in a short duration fund to boost their yield.

But short duration funds are not money fund substitutes, Morrison cautioned.

“Investors are thinking strategically,” he said. “Is there a piece (of their cash positions) that can take on a little more risk for a bit more yield ... and maintain a liquid portion in a money fund?”