FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Money market reform could hike muni borrowing costs-Fidelity
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2013 / 5:06 PM / in 4 years

Money market reform could hike muni borrowing costs-Fidelity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments, the largest provider of U.S. money market funds, told Securities and Exchange Commission officials that proposed industry reform could increase the borrowing costs of U.S. municipalities by up to $13 billion, according to an SEC memo.

During an Aug. 16 meeting with the SEC’s Division of Economic and Risk Analysis, Fidelity officials said U.S. municipal financing costs could increase anywhere from $1 billion to $13 billion, depending on the amount of money market-related funding that is refinanced with more expensive debt.

A Fidelity slide presentation with the figures was part of the discussion with regulators, according to the memo Reuters obtained on Wednesday.

Money market funds currently provide low-cost financing to U.S. states and cities by buying the short-term debt they issue to fund their operations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.