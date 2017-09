BOSTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments said on Thursday that its operating profit rose 29 percent to $3.4 billion in 2014, while revenue rose 9 percent to $14.9 billion.

Boston-based Fidelity, whose stable of mutual funds includes the $100 billion plus Contrafund, released the results as part of its annual report. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)