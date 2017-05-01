FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guggenheim Investments attract broad fixed-income flows in April
#Funds News
May 1, 2017 / 5:23 PM / 4 months ago

Guggenheim Investments attract broad fixed-income flows in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - Guggenheim Investments, overseen by global chief investment officer Scott Minerd, had positive net flows of more than $944 million into its fixed-income mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in April, the firm said on Monday.

Guggenheim's flagship Total Return Bond Fund, an intermediate-term fund that has outperformed 99 percent of its rivals over one, three, and five years, according to Morningstar, took in $250 million in April, the firm said. The $6.1 billion fund has experienced net inflows for 40 consecutive months, Guggenheim added. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

