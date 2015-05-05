FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DoubleLine's Gundlach expects Fed won't raise rates in 2015
May 5, 2015 / 8:06 PM / 2 years ago

DoubleLine's Gundlach expects Fed won't raise rates in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday that he believes the U.S. Federal Reserve will probably not raise interest rates this year, in part because of a lack of wage inflation.

Gundlach, an influential bond investor, was speaking at DoubleLine’s annual investor event at the New York Yacht Club.

Last year, Gundlach correctly predicted that U.S. Treasury yields would fall, rather than rise as many had forecast, because inflationary pressures were nonexistent and technical factors such as aging demographics were at play. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)

