NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer at DoubleLine Capital, said on Wednesday that Federal Reserve officials are no longer trying to prepare the markets for rate hikes because they are no longer certain they are going to raise them.

“The ‘rate hike cycle’ has left the building,” Gundlach told Reuters in a telephone interview, after Wednesday’s Fed decision to leave rates unchanged. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Sandra Maler)