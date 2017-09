NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Glenview Capital Management reported in a regulatory filing Tuesday that it had more than doubled its stake in retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc. to 9.1 percent.

The hedge fund, run by Larry Robbins, showed an increase from an earlier reported stake of about 3.8 percent in the company as of June 30, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed.