FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icahn says firm has $2 bln invested in Apple shares - CNBC
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2013 / 4:25 PM / 4 years ago

Icahn says firm has $2 bln invested in Apple shares - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Activist billionaire investor Carl Icahn said Tuesday on CNBC that his firm has $2 billion invested in shares of technology giant Apple Inc..

Shares of Apple rose over 2 percent on Tuesday on news that Icahn had dinner with Apple chief executive Tim Cook on Monday and “pushed hard” for a buyback.

“Had a cordial dinner with Tim last night. We pushed hard for a 150 billion buyback. We decided to continue dialogue in about three weeks,” Icahn tweeted on Tuesday.

In August, Icahn told Reuters that ”Apple has the ability to do a $150 billion buyback now by borrowing funds at 3 percent.

Icahn said on CNBC that Apple’s chief financial officer was also in attendance at the dinner with Cook on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.