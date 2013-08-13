FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-INTERVIEW-Billionaire Carl Icahn says Apple shares could trade at $700
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Carl Icahn
August 13, 2013 / 9:42 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-INTERVIEW-Billionaire Carl Icahn says Apple shares could trade at $700

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on Icahn’s large Apple stake; byline)

By Jennifer Ablan

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Hedge fund billionaire Carl Icahn took a “large” position in Apple Inc. shares and told Reuters on Tuesday that he believes Apple should trade at $700 a share.

In a telephone interview, Icahn said he believes ”Apple has the ability to do a $150 billion buyback now by borrowing funds at 3 percent.

“If Apple does this now and earnings increase at only 10 percent, the stock - even keeping the same multiple currently - should trade at $700 a share.”

Apple shares were at $489.57 on Tuesday.

Apple has “huge borrowing power, little relative debt and trades at a low multiple,” Icahn said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Icahn stunned markets after he sent a tweet, saying: “We currently have a large position in APPLE. We believe the company to be extremely undervalued. Spoke to Tim Cook today. More to come.”

He also tweeted: “Had a nice conversation with Tim Cook today. Discussed my opinion that a larger buyback should be done now. We plan to speak again shortly.” (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Andrew Hay and Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.