March 21, 2012 / 7:35 PM / in 6 years

US money market assets fall in latest week-iMoneyNet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets declined by $27.88 billion to $2.595 trillion in the week ended March 20, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets fell by $27.20 billion to $2.308 trillion, while tax-free assets were down by $684.3 million to $287.30 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.03 percent for a seventh consecutive week, according to the report. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Editing by Gary Crosse)

