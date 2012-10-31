FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US money market assets plunge in week-iMoneynet
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 31, 2012 / 7:46 PM / in 5 years

US money market assets plunge in week-iMoneynet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets tumbled in the latest week on heavy redemptions linked to month-end cash needs and preparation ahead of Sandy, a devastating storm that crippled a large section of the U.S. Northeast, a report released on Wednesday showed.

Total money market fund assets fell by $51.13 billion to $2.507 trillion in the week ended Oct. 30, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

“Hurricane Sandy-related redemptions to make sure there was an ample amount of cash available and month-end factors are being cited as reasons behind the larger than usual outflows for the week,” it said.

Taxable money market fund assets declined by $50.03 billion to $2.242 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased $1.1 billion to $265.65 billion.

The yield on taxable money market funds held at 0.02 percent for the second straight week, while the average yield on tax-free money funds stood at 0.01 percent for a 22nd consecutive week, according to the report.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.