FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US money market assets rise in latest week-iMoneyNet
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 29, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 6 years ago

US money market assets rise in latest week-iMoneyNet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $13.26 billion to $2.64 trillion in the week ended Feb. 28, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets rose by $15.19 billion to $2.351 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $1.93 billion at $288.75 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.03 percent for a fourth consecutive week, according to the report. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Editing by Gary Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.