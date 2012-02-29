US money market assets rise in latest week-iMoneyNet

NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $13.26 billion to $2.64 trillion in the week ended Feb. 28, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets rose by $15.19 billion to $2.351 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $1.93 billion at $288.75 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.03 percent for a fourth consecutive week, according to the report. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Editing by Gary Crosse)