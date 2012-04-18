FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. money market fund assets fall in latest week
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 18, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. money market fund assets fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets fell again in the latest week, marking a seventh straight week of declines, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Assets fell by $10.12 billion to $2.553 trillion in the week ended April 17, the report published by iMoneyNet said.

Total assets of U.S. money funds are nearing the lowest level since early August, when they were at $2.527 trillion.

Taxable money market fund assets fell by $6.88 billion to $2.273 trillion in the latest week, while tax-free fund assets declined by $3.24 billion to $280.69 billion, according to the report.

Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.03 percent for the 11th week, according to the report.

Yields on tax-free and municipal funds held steady 0.02 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.