U.S. money fund assets post biggest weekly rise since 2013

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets rose $32.27 billion to $2.721 trillion in the week ended March 24 for its largest single-week increase since the third week of October 2013, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

The jump followed last week’s $19.50 billion decrease stemming from withdrawals for corporate tax payments.

In October 2013, there were huge swings in fund asset levels as investors rushed in and out of money funds due to fears about a possible U.S. default when the government was expected to exhaust its then statutory $16.7 trillion borrowing limit.

Money funds are huge holders of ultra short-term government debt securities.

In the latest week, taxable money market fund assets increased by $32.79 billion to $2.461 trillion, with a $22.55 billion increase among prime institutional funds.

Tax-free assets decreased by $521.60 million to $259.47 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds was 0.02 percent for a 10th consecutive week.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds remained at 0.01 percent for a 99th straight week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Christian Plumb)