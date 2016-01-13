FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. money market assets grow as yields rise
#Funds News
January 13, 2016 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. money market assets grow as yields rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets rose in the latest week, rebounding from the prior week’s drop, as yields on taxable funds edged higher, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Money fund assets grew by $11.90 billion to $2.761 trillion in the week ended Jan 12, following a $13.51 billion drop the previous week, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $11.48 billion to $2.504 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $416.10 million to $257.12 billion.

The rise in assets coincided with ongoing stock market turmoil worldwide due to anxiety about the Chinese economy and tumbling oil and commodities prices.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds increased to 0.07 percent from 0.06 percent the week before.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds remained at 0.01 percent for the 141st straight week.

The yields on taxable institutional funds averaged 0.10 percent up 0.08 percent from the prior week, while those on government retail funds held steady at 0.02 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
