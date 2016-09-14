UPDATE 1-U.S. prime money funds bleed more assets before new rules

(Recasts lead, adds details)

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Large investors pulled more cash out of U.S. prime money market funds in the latest week, a month before new industry regulations are scheduled to take place, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Prime institutional fund assets fell $36.45 billion in the week ended Sept. 13 to $469 billion, the ninth consecutive weekly decline, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Since July, some U.S. prime money market funds, which can own debt riskier than Treasury bills and government-related paper, have changed over to funds that hold only government securities.

Government-only money funds are exempt from rules on share value and fees from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that will take effect on Oct. 14.

These upcoming rules are the final phase of domestic money fund reform that is intended to safeguard a sector that was rattled by the collapse of Lehman Brothers during the global credit crunch in September 2008.

Government institutional fund assets jumped $48.05 billion to $1.299 trillion in the latest week.

Overall money market fund assets increased by $8.64 billion to $2.672 trillion.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $13.91 billion to $2.527 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $5.27 billion to $145.06 billion,

The iMoneyNet money fund average 7-Day simple yield for all taxable money-market funds rose to 0.12 percent from 0.11 percent last week.

The iMoneyNet money fund average 7-Day simple yield for all tax-Free and municipal increased to 0.18 percent from 0.16 percent the week before. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)