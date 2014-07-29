FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Equity Income funds see record sales in June - trade body
July 29, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

UK Equity Income funds see record sales in June - trade body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - UK Equity Income funds chalked up record sales in June, trade body the Investment Management Association said on Tuesday.

The funds, which look to profit from company dividend payouts, returning a stream of income to investors, posted net retail sales of 1.4 billion pounds, the IMA said in a statement.

Equity remained the best-selling asset class for the fifteenth consecutive month, with net retail sales of 1.2 billion pounds, followed by Property funds, which recorded sales of 316 million pounds. (Reporting By Yousra Elbagir; editing by Simon Jessop)

