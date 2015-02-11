FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's markets watchdog says probing 67 alternative fund managers
February 11, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

Britain's markets watchdog says probing 67 alternative fund managers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s markets watchdog is investigating 67 alternative fund managers or individuals for a range of alleged offences, it said in an e-mail on Wednesday.

The investigation includes areas such as financial crime, market abuse and miss-selling, the Financial Conduct Authority said.

The regulator released the data up to Jan. 26 in response to a Freedom of Information request by trade publication HFM, a copy of which it shared with Reuters. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)

