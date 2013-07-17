FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Trian's Peltz has amassed a "big stake" in DuPont - CNBC
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2013 / 7:51 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Trian's Peltz has amassed a "big stake" in DuPont - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show CNBC reported DuPont stake)

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Trian Fund Management’s Nelson Peltz has amassed a “big stake” in chemicals maker DuPont , CNBC said on Wednesday.

Shares of DuPont rose 4.8 percent on the news of Trian’s stake. At the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference, Peltz declined to comment in response to questions by CNBC host Andrew Ross Sorkin on his DuPont interest.

Trian said on Wednesday that it wants PepsiCo Inc to buy Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Inc for $35 to $38 a share, or separate its snacks and beverage business . Trian has a roughly $2.7 billion stake in both Pepsi and Mondelez combined. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.