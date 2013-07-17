CORRECTED-Trian's Peltz has amassed a "big stake" in DuPont - CNBC

(Corrects to show CNBC reported DuPont stake)

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Trian Fund Management’s Nelson Peltz has amassed a “big stake” in chemicals maker DuPont , CNBC said on Wednesday.

Shares of DuPont rose 4.8 percent on the news of Trian’s stake. At the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference, Peltz declined to comment in response to questions by CNBC host Andrew Ross Sorkin on his DuPont interest.

Trian said on Wednesday that it wants PepsiCo Inc to buy Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Inc for $35 to $38 a share, or separate its snacks and beverage business . Trian has a roughly $2.7 billion stake in both Pepsi and Mondelez combined. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese)