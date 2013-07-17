Kynikos Associates' Chanos says he is short Caterpillar - CNBC

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Short-seller Jim Chanos of Kynikos Associates said Wednesday that he is betting against the shares of Caterpillar Inc. and still has a short bet against Hewlett-Packard.

Caterpillar’s stock price fell 2 percent after Chanos’ comments, which were delivered at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman of Omega Advisors said at the conference that he likes Thermo Fisher and Express Scripts stock.

Hedge fund manager Chris Hohn, founder of The Children’s Investment Fund Management, said he likes the stock of EADS , automaker Porsche, and Aurizon. He said that order backlog and cuts in unit costs make him confident that EADS stock will double in the next two to three years.

Kingdon Capital founder Mark Kingdon, meanwhile, said he likes Japanese autos on account of Abenomics, in reference to the loose monetary policies of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Kingdon said he likes Mazda, Fuji Heavy, and Toyota on account of those policies.