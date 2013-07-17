FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn slams Dell board, remains bullish on Herbalife -CNBC
July 17, 2013 / 10:02 PM / in 4 years

Icahn slams Dell board, remains bullish on Herbalife -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Wednesday he is “feeling good” about his bet on computer maker Dell Inc while criticizing the company’s board for being dysfunctional.

Speaking at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference in New York, Icahn said “these companies can be turned around if you put the right management in and the right board in.”

Icahn has spearheaded opposition to a bid by company founder Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake to take Dell Inc private in a $24.4 billion deal. Icahn wants Dell stockholders to vote against the buyout offer.

Icahn also discussed his bet on nutritional supplements company Herbalife, on which he said he has made $250 million. He said the company is undervalued and he “hasn’t sold a share.”

